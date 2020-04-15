200416_FLOWERS

Daffodils, such as the cluster above, are in bloom in Janesville, helping lift residents' spirits.

 Submitted photos

It’s joyful to read of the creative ways we human beings are devising to stay in touch and to keep up our spirits. I’m enjoying what nature brings me in spring—a joyful blooming of spring bulbs.

ELAINE STRASSBURG

Janesville

