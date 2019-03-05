We exhibit confusion in identifying priorities. For example, spending billions on a wall on our southern border will not solve our immigration problem. Spending billions on rebuilding our roads and bridges makes sense. The wall symbolizes racism, exclusion and ignorance.

Columnist Dick Polman feels we have a “fake border crisis” on our hands, and our president may be trying to take our attention away from Robert Mueller’s investigation as to whether or not he worked closely with the Russians to make sure Hillary Clinton did not win the election.

Priority should be put on making sure we have clean drinking water and focus on our pollution and climate change problems. Michael Graham in the Wisconsin State Journal states, “Livestock emit more greenhouse gas than the transportation sector.” He says we must deal with the “devastating impact” of emissions from the meat industry.

Focusing on nationalism and how important we think we are will not solve problems. We look for scapegoats and seek to demonize people who do not agree with our point of view. Politicians keep giving in to the lobbyists and their money.

Politicians who demonize public education and express anti-science and anti-education viewpoints are not thinking about what is best for our children. We continue to focus too much on the dark side of our lives and our petty concerns. It’s disturbing so many politicians are only concerned about themselves. Making America great again should be more than a slogan.

LEON K. FREEBURG

Janesville