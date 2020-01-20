As a concerned citizen, I believe we need to demand a fair and impartial impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. It is essential that the trial allow open press coverage, relevant public documents and witness testimony from John Bolton, Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney, Rick Perry and Mike Pompeo, as well as Lev Parnas.
Who was the stalking and threatening Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch? This latter is a frightening development suggesting participation and approval by the highest levels of government, and it needs to be fully investigated.
What is the reason for not holding a true trial with witnesses? It can only be to hide the truth.
Our democracy and the integrity of our elections is at stake. The matter should not be whitewashed by senators who don’t have the decency to put country before party. I urge you to contact Wisconsin Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin to demand a fair Senate trial.
MARIETTE NOWAK
East Troy