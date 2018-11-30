Ignorance, hate and lies are everywhere. An article in the Chicago Tribune talks about politicians who repeat lies about Jews and deny the Holocaust. Newscaster Megan Kelly felt it appropriate to wear blackface makeup, which triggers racism and thoughts of Jim Crow. In December 2013, Kelly wanted kids to know “Santa is white.”
A Tribune editorial states in the 1980s, members of a fraternity at UW-Madison offended black students by holding a mock slave auction. Then we have our president who rants almost daily against a caravan of migrants as they approach the United States.
Our president seems to pander to racists who resent cultural change and believe only white people are important and should have all the power. President Trump’s fear-mongering helps keep divisiveness and hate on the front burner.
A white U.S. senator from Mississippi upset voters when she made reference to a “public hanging,” which reminded people of the state’s history of lynching. Wal-Mart has given this senator $2,000 toward her campaign and now is asking her to return the money. In a book called “White Racism” by Barry Schwartz and Robert Disch, they explain there were 3,811 lynchings between 1889 and 1942.
Right-wing extremists want to enter the mainstream and convince us hate and racism are “normal.” Have we become indifferent to hatred and mass shootings? Does this indifference help to make America great again? We continue to live in an era of denial and lack of empathy and understanding.
LEON K. FREEBURG
Janesville
