I have served as an election official for many years, and during all of this time I have encouraged citizens of all stripes to vote. This is because of my belief that it is the power of our voices through our voting that communicates our desires to those elected.

But should our representatives decide that this president did no wrong in pressuring a foreign nation for his own personal benefit against the best interest of the United States, or for seeking help from another government or its officials in influencing our election process, or even by stifling staff testimony or forbidding the release of important documents, then any future president or candidate may do so. Any one. Every one. And this may then expand beyond just the president to do so. Where will it end?

It will end with our voices being stifled, meaningless. For once these things are allowed, a precedent will have been established. From that day on, our votes will have no meaning. Your voice and mine will be stifled. May this never happen.

DONALD ALLISON

Janesville