Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange, concluded his nearly year-long crusade to end Gov. Evers' emergency orders protecting Wisconsinites from contracting COVID-19.
Nass authored Senate Joint Resolution 3, which ends Ever’s mask mandates and social distancing directives immediately upon passage by the Assembly. Sen. Nass alleges that Evers' extension of protections are illegal as only the Legislature can extend emergency declarations even during an uncontrolled pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it was only Evers' efforts that offered protection against the virus as the Legislature failed to convene take any action.
Sen. Nass said his resolution was not about ending COVID-19 protections but only stopping Evers' illegal actions. Nass has long contended that Wisconsinites are not obligated to honor any sanctions designed to slow the spread of the virus. Those knowing they are infected are free to go about their daily lives regardless of the cost to the rest of us.
Surely if the Nass resolution was directed only to end Gov. Evers' unlawful actions, the Republican controlled Legislature will immediately bring forth a COVID package that safeguards us from the ravages of this ongoing deadly pandemic.
JERRY HANSON
Elkhorn