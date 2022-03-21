As a mother, the upcoming school board election in Milton is very personal. After researching the candidates, I will be voting April 5 for Tracy Hannah and John Dummer.
The funding of our schools and our taxes will always be a topic of concern. Hannah has a strong background in accounting. This makes her the best candidate running to ask the right questions when it comes to the school’s fiscal responsibility and accountability. She has a son currently enrolled in our district, which gives her a personal motivation for our district to succeed. She understands her personal choice might not be my personal choice and is willing to listen and maintain a connection with the community to include strategic solutions for everyone.
Dummer has the unique opportunity of having children in our elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools. When proficiency scores in our district have dropped significantly, a father who is directly tied to the success of every school level is a quality you can’t get anywhere else. His calm understanding, commitment to student achievement and view of the big picture will be a great addition to the board.
Tracy Hannah and John Dummer aren’t looking for a board seat to add to their resume. They are parents committed to transparency who will offer open communication and trust. They are the best choice for working at building future success in Milton schools.