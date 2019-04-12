I have not seen much reported about the public's testimony at the April 5 state budget hearing in Janesville. I feel compelled to report what I heard from 10 a.m. until I left at 4:15 p.m.. Overall, speakers favored Gov. Tony Evers' budget. Well-covered issues included increased funding for public schools, special education, the UW System, disability rights and Medicaid/BadgerCare expansion. Three individuals spoke about fully funding the Department of Natural Resources and reauthorizing the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund.

One teacher favored school choice. Vouchers allow low-income parents the chance to send their child to a private or religious school. The person speaking right after him related her Catholic school attendance, K-12. She enjoyed the religious education her parents provided. As a public school teacher, she sees it as unjust for so much money to leave our public schools. Our state can ill-afford to send every child to the school of their parents’ choice. The majority of lower-income students would be better served by fully funding public schools.

Several residents mentioned special education funding has not increased over the past 10 years, even to keep up with inflation. The most vulnerable among us are underserved.

Several came from Madison’s MOSES group to oppose building more prisons. Wisconsin already has a disproportionately higher prison population than most states. Former prisoners return due to minor rule infractions. It's a waste of taxpayer money and human life.

Whether or not the Joint Finance Committee will take what they heard to heart is the question. We will see.

SUSAN JOHNSON

Janesville