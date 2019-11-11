I was once again amazed by the entire cast of the Musical at Parker High School in conjunction with Craig High School. In addition, several students from other schools played vital roles as well.

If you haven't seen "The Music Man," don't miss this weekend's performance, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The entire cast and crew led by Jim Tropp, Jan and Brian Knutson, Mike Stanek and many others were outstanding. The very talented Larry Schultz provided beautiful artistic scenes. Costumes, music and dancing were incredible.

Parents of the students involved should be very proud of themselves for the amazing job they've done raising such delightful children.

MILLY BABCOCK

Milton