You don’t have to do much more than pull your car out onto the street or local highway to see the horrible conditions of our roads. Why is it so difficult to find funding for something this important? Taxpayers are absorbing the costs ($637 per Wisconsin driver each year, according to an American Society of Civil Engineers study) because of poor road conditions.

One of our local municipalities, the town of Delavan, has decided that since the GOP-controlled Legislature has not formulated a viable plan to fix our roads, it must move forward and take on the debt to pay for road repairs. At its most recent meeting, town of Delavan supervisors made the tough decision, which the state has ducked for a decade, and I think we need to commend them for prioritizing residents’ safety.

All of us should be contacting our state legislators and telling them how disappointed we are that fixing our roads isn’t a priority in the budget set forth by the Republicans, who rejected working across party lines on real solutions. I hope the voters remember when the next election comes around--and every time their car is damaged by a giant pothole.

LINDA EASTBURG

Burlington