As town of Spring Valley clerk, I (and 20 of my clerk/treasurer counterparts) receive mentorship and leadership from Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.
Lisa shares her knowledge and experience with us; she provides invaluable guidance through elections.
Each of us—Stephanie Schwartzlow, clerk, Avon; Sandra Clark, clerk, Bradford; Devona Udulutch, clerk, Center; Mary Carlson, clerk, Clinton; Connie Zimmerman, clerk/treasurer, Fulton; Tim Tollefson, clerk, Harmony; Julie Eells, clerk, Janesville; Peggy Augustine, treasurer, Janesville; Mary Mawhinney, clerk, Johnstown; Dawn Miller, clerk, LaPrairie; Graceann Toberman, clerk/treasurer, Magnolia; Marcy Granger, clerk/treasurer, Milton; Jeannette Bell, clerk, Newark; Susan Douglas, clerk, Plymouth; Nancy Towns, clerk, Porter; Betty Anderson, treasurer, Spring Valley; Jennifer Ciepley, clerk, Clinton; Shawna March, clerk/treasurer, Footville; Kate Corbit, deputy clerk, Footville; Sherri Warge, clerk/treasurer Orfordville—works with Lisa Tollefson.
We find her dedicated, helpful and impartial.
As town clerk before becoming county clerk, Lisa learned to accurately, competently conduct elections.
Lisa understands the complex requirements that ensure voting is fair. She knows how much time it takes to prepare, carry out and canvass an election.
In the Aug. 11 partisan primary, you can only vote in one party. There are only two candidates for Rock County Clerk on the ballot. They are both in the Democratic Party.
The candidate who receives the most votes in the partisan primary will be the only candidate on the ballot in November’s election.
Lisa has run her county office with integrity and transparency. Please vote in the Aug. 11 primary for Lisa Tollefson.
