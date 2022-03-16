I want to thank everyone who is running for Milton School Board. As a former school board member myself, I know the amount of time devoted to the job and the challenges that go with it.
School board members get many emails about issues, and oftentimes half the people are for and half are against. Making a decision is difficult because someone who you know and respect might be on the other side of how you ultimately vote. That’s what makes the job difficult. People accuse you of not listening.
This is why I encourage you to cast one of your votes for Rick Mullen for Milton School Board. He is finishing his first term on the board, and his experience will prove to be very valuable. I have known Mullen since he was a freshman at Milton High School. I coached him in basketball, and he was a student in my Advanced Placement history class.
Rick excelled as a basketball player and as a student because of the effort he put into his work. Rick approaches his job as a board member with the same work ethic. As a first-term board member, Rick currently serves as the board’s vice president and chairs the human resources and policy committees. As a student, an athlete and a school board member, Mullen has always worked to make his community better. Please consider his dedication and effort when casting your vote for school board.