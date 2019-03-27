I am writing in support of Rick Mullen for Milton School Board. I have known Rick through work for over 20 years. For the past 11 years, he has been the lead pharmacist at the Mercyhealth Pharmacy in Milton. He ensures the pharmacy is compliant with professional standards and also with state and federal regulatory requirements. He maintains a fiscally sound budget and interacts with the public on a daily basis, solving problems and providing guidance and information on medications. Rick is trusted by his coworkers and customers to provide honest, thoughtful answers in any given situation. He listens, asks questions when needed and then makes decisions based on a solid foundation of knowledge. These traits make him an excellent candidate for the Milton School Board.

On a personal note, Rick is one of the most respectful people I know. He truly embodies the servant leader philosophy of enriching others' lives, building better organizations and ultimately creating a more caring and equitable world. Milton is fortunate to have such a candidate running for school board. Please vote for Rick Mullen on April 2.

AMY REILLY

Janesville