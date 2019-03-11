I was asked the other day who had my support in the upcoming race for Milton School Board. Without hesitation, I told that person I’m voting for Rick Mullen.

The public and I have had ample opportunities in the past few weeks to analyze the aims and objectives of the various candidates in the upcoming Milton School Board election. Rick Mullen’s honest and practical approach sets him apart from the other candidates. Rick has shown great concern for the overall stability of the district and the role of an efficient, visionary school board. His willingness to listen to people's concerns is commendable.

Rick Mullen is the best candidate running for Milton school board. Rick listens carefully and asks questions that cut to the heart of issues. He does his research, including visiting with others to understand firsthand the impact of a decision. This approach will produce fair, intelligent and solid decisions for the district.

Mullen will apply his strong character and ethics to see that all students, teachers and staff are treated respectfully and equitably. He desires excellence in the classroom while advocating for safe learning environments in our schools. Rick will bring his vision, expertise and dedication to our board.

We’re lucky to have such a community involved person standing for election to the Milton School Board.

On April 2, I strongly encourage you to vote for Rick Mullen for Milton School Board.

WILSON Y. LEONG

Milton