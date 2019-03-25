As a school district resident, parent and former Milton School Board member, I am aware of the great dedication, responsibility and knowledge of the community required of a school board member.

Rick Mullen is a Milton School Board candidate who is a lifelong Milton resident and has made the choice to raise his family and work in Milton. He's involved in his community, working with the Milton Police Department to develop a prescription drop box program, delivering Meals on Wheels and helping at the Milton Food Pantry. He and his family have helped to make Milton a better place to live.

Rick and his wife, Angie, have been actively involved in school district committees and booster clubs. They have attended countless board meetings, committee meetings and have supported district initiatives. The success of students is Rick’s priority. He is not a one-issue candidate. He has the ability to see the district as a whole and knows that a successful school district relies on the entire community’s support. This includes its citizens, businesses and employees of the Milton School District.

Through his work and community involvement, Rick is successful at management, communication and problem solving on a daily basis. He knows the meaning of teamwork and has the skills to build relationships.

Rick and his family are passionate about Milton. He is educated, knowledgeable and dedicated to Milton, its families and its businesses. Make the best choice on April 2 by voting for Rick Mullen for Milton School Board.

SHELLY CRULL-HANKE

Milton