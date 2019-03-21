I am writing this letter to encourage you all to vote for Rick Mullen for Milton School Board.

I have known Rick for more than 20 years and directly worked with him at Mercyhealth for 15 years. I can tell you without hesitation that Rick is 100 percent committed to the well-being of the Milton community. Rick will be an excellent addition to the Milton School Board.

As part of the Mercyhealth Pharmacy team, Rick is responsible for all aspects of the Milton Pharmacy. He has to follow a strict budget, maintain an appropriate expensive drug inventory, manage his employees and most importantly provide exceptional customer service. Rick works with all members of the pharmacy team to meet or exceed these goals.

As managing pharmacist of Milton Pharmacy, Rick has to listen to his customers' needs and concerns. Rick works with his customers to find solutions and provide a better quality of life. Rick does this with care and compassion for his customers through the understanding of the customers' insurance or lack of insurance and seeks out other resources available to find an appropriate solution for them.

Rick will apply these attributes and experiences as a Milton School Board member.

Rick’s intentions are honorable and genuine.

Please vote for Rick Mullen for Milton School Board.

JOAN SHADEL

Milton