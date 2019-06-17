I am writing to encourage the Janesville City Council and the alcohol advisory board to not approve a liquor license for Wildwood Theatres Movies 16. I love going to the movie theater, but this movie theater is a disgrace to the city of Janesville. The place is always filthy, unkempt and not maintained. They added the recliner chairs in recent years and failed to maintain them. When you go you have a hard time finding one that isn't broken.

They also do not monitor people coming and going into the theater with or without tickets. I have witnessed people sneaking into the theater without a ticket because management does not have a monitoring system. I can't imagine they would do any better to monitor who is drinking the alcohol after it is purchased. This theater needs to clean up its act and show it is a responsible business owner before being granted any kind of alcohol license. I say NO to a liquor license!

TINA M. WURTZ

Janesville