If you want a person of good character, one dedicated to his work, honest, a good leader, well organized and interested in serving all the people of Rock County to the best of his ability, please vote for Troy Knudson as sheriff of Rock County. I can vouch for these traits in Troy because he’s my son, and I have observed these traits first hand.
Cast your vote for Troy on Nov. 6, and you won’t be disappointed that you elected him.
CAROLE KNUDSON
Orfordville
