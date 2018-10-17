Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish.
―Anne Bradstreet
With elections coming, I'm having thoughts of what wisdom is. We need wise leaders, those who are not subject to the influence of money or seduced by power. We need people who can be tough but honest. We need those who accept we cannot be governed by one religion but must find commonalities among all beliefs. Finally, we need those who can seek and use wise counsel no matter party, belief system, wealth or lack of it a person has. We must shun the image of angry, sexually-criminal, entitled people who don't care whom we offend or hurt. Our country cannot exist without help and the friendship of other countries and peoples. To think otherwise is the utmost folly which will eventually lead to our downfall. Vote wisely, please.
VIRGIL PARKER
Janesville
