While shopping for essentials at local hardware and grocery stores, I have noticed that a fairly small percentage of people are wearing masks. I wear one to protect others. Those that aren't wearing masks apparently don't care that they are endangering my health and the health of those essential workers that are making it possible for them to obtain their essentials.
A person would have to have been living in a cave to have missed the significance of this pandemic. If you wear a mask, then thank you. If not, please wake up. If you think you are not infected, consider that Boston 25 News reported that about 400 persons at a homeless shelter in a south Boston hotspot were tested. In spite of the fact that none were showing symtoms, about one-third of them tested positive.
RON STORAKER
Milton