George Parker came to Janesville to study telegraphy in the 1880s. Born on a farm near Shullsburg, he did not want to be a farmer. Parker thought he could see the world by being a telegrapher. Finishing his telegraph studies at the Valentine School of Telegraphy in Janesville, he became an instructor at the school. The Valentine School had a reputation for quality.
Parker met William Palmer, a wealthy insurance executive from Racine. Palmer had been a telegraph operator in Algoma and a postmaster. Palmer became superintendent of the Mutual Life Insurance Company in Neenah. He arrived in Janesville in 1891.
In September 1929, Palmer donated more than 60 acres for a public park now located on Racine Street. In offering the land for the park, Palmer stipulated $2,500 be spent to erect an ornamental gateway to the park with bronze plates and requested the city spend $5,000 annually for maintenance. After serving 37 years as secretary-treasurer at Parker Pen, Palmer retired in 1928 and moved to California.
In 1892, Parker and Palmer incorporated Parker Pen. Joseph Craig helped bring General Motors to Janesville. Parker and Craig provided many jobs. They were industrialists and gave money to the YMCA, YWCA, Mercy Hospital and the Red Cross.
Parker died in 1937 at 73, and Craig in 1958 at 91. In 1929, Craig bought the fairgrounds for the 4-H Club. He raised Jersey cattle on his farm near Janesville. Parker and Craig cared about people and loved their community.