The way manufacturers like Monterey Mills have retooled on the fly to address shortages of medical supplies reveals a lot about the character of this country (“Janesville's Monterey Mills pivots into cloth face mask production,” Wednesday, Page 1A). The coronavirus has also revealed a lot about our threadbare domestic manufacturing base for crucial necessities for health care workers.
We aren’t able to produce these items quickly because of a lack of will or know-how. It’s a lack of supply chains.
The immediate issue is getting health care workers the things they need to save lives and keep themselves safe from this virus. But once our country gets through this pandemic, there needs to be a national conversation about bringing back critical manufacturing industries. Domestic manufacturing clearly matters in a crisis like this.
MEGHAN HASSE
Sun Prairie