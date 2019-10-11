The contamination at the Monterey lagoon seems to be getting very little concern. I’ve asked different places, including the city, for names of the toxins found in that area and yet have gotten no results. Contamination of our environment is a concern to all people.

The price of our medical insurance has gone up, and we were told the increase wasn't because of our use but because of the medical costs of the area where we live.

I’m waiting to hear some results of lagoon testing, so I can compare the lagoon contamination with the general environmental contamination of other areas of Janesville and Rock County. These areas are often listed with high cancer ratings along with other medical problems.

My thanks goes out to Drax Company for exposing the dangers of environmental contamination in the area.

NORMA JEAN DOERING

Janesville