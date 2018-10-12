I’m Katherine Gaulke--a mom on a mission, educator and advocate running for Assembly District 32. As your voice in Madison, I will fight for affordable health insurance and prescriptions, as well as clean water, safe neighborhoods, equitable education funding and drivable roads.
Growing health-care costs hurt us all. My career in both non-profit and for-profit health care showed me how we can decrease costs. It’s time we have an educated and knowledgeable representative write common-sense policies.
I believe voters should pick their representatives; representatives shouldn’t pick their voters. As your Assemblywoman, I will ensure nonpartisan, neutral maps are drawn.
I will also restore local control. The Legislature has restricted local control 180 times since 2011, but I believe we know how best to govern ourselves.
Darien Elementary’s closure showed the devastating impact of the current funding formulas. Schools shouldn’t need referendums for basic operating expenses. We must ensure equitable education funding because every child deserves success.
We also need to address the economic crisis caused by student loan debt. I will sponsor legislation that allows student loans to be refinanced like mortgages.
Madison needs creative, problem-solving leaders who will think outside the box. We don’t need career politicians; we need leaders with real-world experience. We need a leader that asks, “How can I help you?”, not one that asks, “How can I help my party?”
I humbly ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Learn more at www.Gaulke4Assembly.com.
KATHERINE GAULKE
Assembly District 32 candidate
Township of Delavan
