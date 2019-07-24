I keep hearing of this "party of Lincoln," but all I see are politicians backing a man who expounds hate for those of color and those with different sexual orientations, religions and cultural backgrounds. When will we see this party of Lincoln rather than the timid followers of the hate, which seem to have grasped our country?

You can state anything, but the actions show a party of greed, power and manipulation above all else. Since President Trump started expounding on his hate for the four Democratic congresswomen, the death threats have increased for those women. What kind of president or man uses his power to attempt to endanger others?

He did the same thing with the Obamas, voicing lies about who they were and causing death threats against the Obama children. In Michelle Obama's book she states this is the one thing she could not forgive: Trump endangering her daughters. This is the man the party of Lincoln strives to place in power and use as an American ideal.

I would venture to guess the use of Lincoln's name does not go hand in hand with any of the current actions of this party, much less its actions, which show a hunger for power and greed more than a love of our country.

VIRGIL PARKER

Janesville