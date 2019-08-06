Regarding the Tuesday headline (Page 6B) for President Trump’s White House statement on the El Paso and Dayton shootings (“Trying to heal, Trump decries bigotry”)--really? Our divider-in-chief was reading someone else’s words from a teleprompter because, as everyone knows, if you want to hear his thoughts and see his words, you must attend his rallies and read his tweets.

The article did a good job reminding readers that “a divisive president who regularly issues harsh anti-immigrant rhetoric—and who has often retweeted statements and images from known white supremacists—struggled to comfort a grieving, inflamed nation.” The word “heal” did not appear.

At a May 8 Panama City Beach, Florida, rally an attendee suggested shooting immigrants in answer to President Trump’s question “How do you stop these people?” His “healing response” included a smile as he said, “Only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement.”

I think The Gazette should make an effort to have the headlines more accurately reflect the content of the article and the truth of the situation, not provide cover to a president who regularly does the opposite of decrying bigotry. Granted, sometimes that’s a tall order. Here’s a suggestion: “Reading from a teleprompter, Trump struggles.”

CORAL SWANSON

Janesville