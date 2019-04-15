The question is, why do we need a Milton School Board? Every issue that the administration comes up with, the board rubber stamps without question. The issues concerning the stipends were simply approved as a pay increase for Superintendent Tim Schigur. Getting your doctorate should not simply get you more pay. It is not in his contract and should only be used for negotiations for future contract renewals.

Also, Schigur gave up a good portion of his job when he created a new position, director of administrative operations, for Jerry Schuetz. If anything, Schigur should have had a reduction in his salary. In my opinion, the investigation into Schigur's payment and two other payments was smoothed over to avoid more controversy. If Board President Tom Westrick broke district policy by not getting full board approval, then how did Schigur not break the same policy by accepting the money? In their positions, they most certainly should know district policy.

Now the administration does not want to hire a new business manager but simply have Jerry Schuetz, who has virtually no accounting experience, take on business manager duties. This makes absolutely no sense. What should be done is to eliminate the position of director of administrative operations, give back to the superintendent the duties he is being paid to perform and advertise for the position of new business manager.

Again, the way the district is being run today, with total control by the administration, why do we need a school board?

BARRY von FALKENSTEIN

Milton