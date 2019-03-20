It is an honor to write this letter endorsing Rick Mullen for the Milton School Board. He is by far the most capable and qualified candidate in the race.
As a professional pharmacist, Rick Mullen is one of the most trusted, caring and respected individuals in Milton. His attention to detail in all he does on a daily basis makes him an ideal candidate for the school board. Rick has the ability to rationally solve problems while keeping a cool, clear head in dealing with difficult issues.
Please, make no mistake, difficult times call for positive, hard-working and skillful leadership. Rick Mullen has all these traits and deserves your support. Vote Mullen on April 2.
ROD HILTON
Janesville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse