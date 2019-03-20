It is an honor to write this letter endorsing Rick Mullen for the Milton School Board. He is by far the most capable and qualified candidate in the race.

As a professional pharmacist, Rick Mullen is one of the most trusted, caring and respected individuals in Milton. His attention to detail in all he does on a daily basis makes him an ideal candidate for the school board. Rick has the ability to rationally solve problems while keeping a cool, clear head in dealing with difficult issues.

Please, make no mistake, difficult times call for positive, hard-working and skillful leadership. Rick Mullen has all these traits and deserves your support. Vote Mullen on April 2.

ROD HILTON

Janesville