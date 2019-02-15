After attending the Feb. 11 Milton School Board meeting, I could only describe it as toxic and vendetta driven. One board member had only one agenda and that was to reflect negatively on board or administrative decisions.

Common practice in school districts is to promote their communities through advertisement and compensate administrators for additional certification or increased duties. This was discussed by the board last fall and has been a practice followed in Milton. An error was made by the board president to get the full approval of the board to proceed with expenditures. The letter of the law was violated (and apologized for), but the spirit of the law was not.

In spite of this overt error, the board would have, in all likelihood, approved such expenditures. It would take a leap of faith to believe there was unethical behavior or malfeasance committed by any individual. All this results in is fiscal irresponsibility of taxpayer money spent on investigative foolishness instead of on students and facilities.

The workings of the board and the leadership of administration should be commended by the residents of Milton, and residents should not support this or the next "gotcha." It benefits no one and only damages the reputation of the Milton School District.

KENNETH HAUGOM

Edgerton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse