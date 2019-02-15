After attending the Feb. 11 Milton School Board meeting, I could only describe it as toxic and vendetta driven. One board member had only one agenda and that was to reflect negatively on board or administrative decisions.

Common practice in school districts is to promote their communities through advertisement and compensate administrators for additional certification or increased duties. This was discussed by the board last fall and has been a practice followed in Milton. An error was made by the board president to get the full approval of the board to proceed with expenditures. The letter of the law was violated (and apologized for), but the spirit of the law was not.

In spite of this overt error, the board would have, in all likelihood, approved such expenditures. It would take a leap of faith to believe there was unethical behavior or malfeasance committed by any individual. All this results in is fiscal irresponsibility of taxpayer money spent on investigative foolishness instead of on students and facilities.

The workings of the board and the leadership of administration should be commended by the residents of Milton, and residents should not support this or the next "gotcha." It benefits no one and only damages the reputation of the Milton School District.

KENNETH HAUGOM

Edgerton