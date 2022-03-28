I feel the need to respond to Cheryl Craig’s letter from March 23 ("Milton schools took step back with Mullen on board," Page 6A).
She states that the board chose to keep the schools closed. This is not true - The schools reopened in the fall of 2020 and have been open ever since with a few exceptions around the holidays or due to small outbreaks.
Craig also claims that certain pleas from her and others were “ignored.” This is not true. I heard and read many comments and read many emails from people regarding how the pandemic was handled. Some thought we were doing too much while others thought we weren’t doing enough. The claims of her and others that I wasn’t listening or that I was ignoring her are false. It’s true that we disagreed on how to handle things, but to say that I or the board ignored her is just not true.
The board has engaged in dialogue in a transparent manner over many issues. Our meetings are open to the public and streamed live. The public has access to the information we have, we have held special meetings on various topics and we have moved the location of meetings at times to accommodate larger crowds. This “lack of transparency” claim is laughable. You might disagree with what has been done, but you can’t argue with the way it has been done.
The board also has not “sat on our hands.” For example, we used ESSER funds to hire additional staff to help with learning loss.