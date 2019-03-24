It’s hard to read about the sad commentary concerning the Milton school administrators, school board and the upcoming school referendum. We have become so focused on being in control or thinking that we are always right that we have lost sight of what’s really important to the future of Milton: our children.

Our school administration and school board have all made mistakes. They are only human. They still deserve our respect and support as they have worked hard to help Milton become a sought-after district for new families, develop a high-quality teaching staff and achieve top school ratings.

We want what is right for our children and the future generations to come. We need to work together to support and value our administrators and be able to say with pride that we are Milton!

TERRI AND TOM LIEDER

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse