It’s hard to read about the sad commentary concerning the Milton school administrators, school board and the upcoming school referendum. We have become so focused on being in control or thinking that we are always right that we have lost sight of what’s really important to the future of Milton: our children.

Our school administration and school board have all made mistakes. They are only human. They still deserve our respect and support as they have worked hard to help Milton become a sought-after district for new families, develop a high-quality teaching staff and achieve top school ratings.

We want what is right for our children and the future generations to come. We need to work together to support and value our administrators and be able to say with pride that we are Milton!

TERRI AND TOM LIEDER

Janesville