There may not be many contested elections on April 2. That does not mean they are not important. For the Beloit School Board, I am supporting Megan Miller and Ami Christophersen.

I have known Megan Miller for years. She was a former teacher in the school district and would advocate for teachers. Her collaborative approach to education is desperately needed in our schools. Megan Miller has a long-term vision for supporting students, too. She knows that not every student wants or needs to go to a traditional college. Ensuring our kids will be able to pursue a career that is fulfilling to them is a top priority for her.

Ami Christophersen would bring a unique perspective to our school board. She is a young stepparent to two autistic twins. She believes that special needs families deserve a stable environment with proper supports in place to achieve academic success. We must also recognize when students need a different placement in order to be successful academically. Nobody would be a stronger advocate for special needs students than Ami Christophersen.

Please join me in voting for Megan Miller and Ami Christophersen for the Beloit School Board on April 2.

CLINTON ANDERSON

Beloit