The commander in chief sent 15,000 of Americans to the border one week before the midterm elections. Many will say and evaluate that the president did this as a political stunt to increase the midterm election votes.

Well, if he did this, he failed.

But who suffers for his absolute misuse of power?

First, the taxpayers who are paying the bill, $72 million (and counting). Second, the military leadership who had to follow his order, taking away their soldiers from far more important duties in defending our country. Third, and more important, the 15,000 American families that did not have their sons and daughters home for the holidays.

The military establishment needs to confront and address this obvious misuse of our valuable resource, our kids.

The political establishment needs to “play hard ball” with the White House.

Finally, we the people need to continue speaking up, voicing our concerns and demanding that our federal leadership stop using our military personnel for political reasons.

PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN

Fontana

