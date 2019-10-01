I live in Delavan and am as tired as anyone else of paying the high costs for prescription drugs. As a pharmacy technician and patient, I also see both sides of this issue. Patients want to know why their prescriptions cost so much, and pharmacists have been forbidden to tell them due to contractual gag clauses imposed by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Thankfully, legislation has now been introduced that will fix this problem by finally holding PBMs accountable and lowering drug costs in Wisconsin.

Insurers created these PBMs to help reduce drug costs by negotiating savings with drug companies. But over time, these greedy middlemen pocketed the savings and manipulated the system to their own benefit.

As a patient, I've had my health put at risk by PBMs forcing me onto mailed medications that did not show up in time, while charging me three times more for a prescription than I should have been charged due to the PBM “process.”

As a pharmacy techician, I’ve seen patients in tears, frustrated and unable to afford their medications because PBMs have secretly driven up costs and prevented us from talking about it. Many just give up. That’s ridiculous, and it’s heartbreaking. Wisconsin needs to do what dozens of other states already have--hold PBMs accountable through a process that requires transparency and creates additional patient protections.

BECKY CONDER

Delavan