It is said that there are “lies, damn lies and statistics”, but political ads in general can be added as well. Citizens need to research issues carefully before voting.
An example is the race for governor and the issue of education in Wisconsin. Tony Evers has been an advocate for public schools his entire career. Tim Michels, on the other hand, fits right in to the Republican effort for the last dozen years to cripple public schools.
First Act 10 put schools in a pinch they are still dealing with. This biennial budget passed by the Republican legislature provided no increase in per pupil spending for 2021-23, while at the same time working to expand school choice statewide and eliminate income restrictions.
Michels’ plan for K – 12 education is to stop “woke”(?) teachers and put an end to critical race theory, which no school is teaching anyway. He says it is crazy to give more money to schools but does want to expand choice. So Wisconsin is essentially starving public education to pay for private education.
One of the main victims of this effort is rural schools, which are struggling now to attract and retain teachers. For many small communities the schools are the heartbeat of the community. If Michels gets elected, along with our grossly gerrymandered legislature, these small districts are in serious trouble.