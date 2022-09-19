It is said that there are “lies, damn lies and statistics”, but political ads in general can be added as well. Citizens need to research issues carefully before voting.

An example is the race for governor and the issue of education in Wisconsin. Tony Evers has been an advocate for public schools his entire career. Tim Michels, on the other hand, fits right in to the Republican effort for the last dozen years to cripple public schools.

