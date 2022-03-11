The race to reduce emissions and slow the relentless pace of climate change is on; it is time for Mercyhealth to be a leader in our community and focus on sustainability.
I recently read with interest the latest news from UW Health. The system proposes to drastically reduce emissions by 50% by the year 2030.
This is the type of bold action we need out of our community leaders. Mercyhealth, based in Janesville but with outlying clinics in many surrounding areas and extending into Illinois, is a major employer and exerts a significant land and emissions footprint in multiple cities. Climate change threatens people's health, worsens respiratory illnesses, increases injuries from extreme weather events and increases disease transmissability; in other words, it is in a hospital system's best interest to address the climate crisis.
We need Mercyhealth leaders to propose emissions and sustainability goals and formulate plans to achieve them. UW Health proposes to use more rooftop solar panels, retrofit buildings for efficiency and invest in more electric vehicles. These are all steps Mercyhealth could quite easily emulate.
The blueprint is there, both nationally and from local competition; we can reduce our emissions and improve our health. One of Mercyhealth's listed values on its mission statement website is "Healing in the broadest sense"; it is high time that those words were put into action.