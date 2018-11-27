I started working at Swanson’s grocery store in 1960 when I was 16 as a bagger/stocker/box boy, working part time after school.
I became a meat cutter around 1965. In 1970, I took over the meat department and subleased it until 1979 when the store closed. In the mid 1970s, Don Linneman became my partner, and we ran the meat market together until the store closed.
When I started in 1960, the owners of the business--but not the building--were Bob Williams, Don Clifford, Ed Mutchler, Jim Swanson and Irma Curtis.
Jim Swanson left to join the ministry, and Ed was getting close to retirement, so he left, too.
Below is a photo of Irma Curtis, myself and Ruth Clifford (Don’s sister) taken at the back of the store at a small Christmas party in December 1969. (Note the sign on the wall, "Bottle refund here.")
We worked a lot of long hours, but we did have fun.
It’s true our customers were more like friends and family than just customers.
Bob Williams passed away in 1978, and I think Irma was ready for full retirement. I think Harold Swanson just wanted to sell the building, also.
You might say I grew up in that building. It’s sad to see it go. I think it really was the end of your local, friendly grocery stores.
JIM RITTENHOUSE
Janesville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse