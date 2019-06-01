The Medicare for All Act of 2019, H.R. 1384, was introduced in by Rep. Pramila Jayapal in February. It has 110 cosponsors, and more committee hearings are scheduled. According to summer 2018 Reuters/Ipsos poll, 70% of Americans support a single-payer system of health care across the political spectrum. National Nurses United and Physicians for National Healthcare Program are building on this high citizen support.

Much of the resistance, fear, uncertainty, doubt and confusion comes from the health-care industry. They spend around $500 million a year on lobbying--the most of any industry. The Medicare for All Act of 2019 is so practical and common sense that it just needs courageous politicians to enact. All of the other top 25 wealthiest nations have universal health care.

The best way to sort through the confusion is to go directly to Rep. Jayapal's website to see HR 1384 and summaries of the bill: bit.ly/2EKIkUd.

The Medicare for All Act of 2019 will provide comprehensive benefits and freedom of choice. There will be no private insurance premiums, co-pays or deductibles. Long-term services and supports for older and disabled Americans will be covered. Details on how the single-payer model of health care saves money also are given on Jayapal's website. It shows how this system can logically expand coverage and give health care to all.

The United States spends more money per capita on health care than any other industrial nation. Encourage your congressperson to support the Medicare for All Act of 2019.

ED JEANNETTE

Edgerton