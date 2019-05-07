State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck and State Sen. Steve Nass, please take another look at expanding Medicaid.

We as a state offered Foxconn a subsidy to obtain jobs for people who want to work. Gov. Tony Evers' Medicaid expansion plan offers a subsidy to low-income workers whose employers cannot or chose not to offer workers health insurance.

Both Foxconn and workers are receiving subsidies, not "welfare."

Listen to the people in your districts who are pleading with you to expand coverage for 82,000 people at no cost to the state. In Rock County, Medicaid expansion would provide coverage for an estimated 2,792 residents for $23.3 million, while $1.7 million would go toward childhood lead poisoning prevention and treatment efforts. The voters are asking for your support, not your opinion.

Our counties would reduce tax levies and homeowners and tenants would reap the benefits of Medicaid expansion. Our correctional and human service departments could assist more people with mental health and drug problems in their homes and clinics, not in county jails and treatment centers, which are now paid for with county taxes. 

These people could also become wage earners if the could receive ongoing medications and counseling as needed.

Accepting Medicaid expansion is a pathway back to employment and family unity.

Thirty-seven states, both Democratic and Republican controlled, have accepted this subsidy and are creating long-term solutions for their states. Please join them!

KATHY SCHULZ

Rock County supervisor

District 27

