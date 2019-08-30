I find it unfortunate that the topic of Medicaid expansion is raising its ugly head again. It is common knowledge that the U.S. as a whole is spending twice the money on health care (with worse outcomes) than other developed countries.

In looking at research on this issue, the following holds true: Opinion polls show 70% of Wisconsinites favor Medicaid expansion. In states that have implemented the expansion, infant mortality has decreased. There's also evidence that Medicaid expansion lowers premium in the private insurance market.

Expanding eligibility to an additional 82,000 residents with income between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty level would save all of us money.

We should allow Wisconsin to access an additional $1 billion in federal funding (our federal tax dollars returning to us), saving a projected more than $324 million in state taxpayer dollars. Expansion would increase payments to hospitals and clinics, preserving access to needed care, especially in rural areas, and Wisconsin would experience a significant death reduction and improved overall health.

Expanding Medicaid is a no-brainer. It’s both morally correct and fiscally responsible. So what are we missing? The answer is a Republican majority that "gets it." Please be proactive and contact your legislators and tell them to follow the wishes of the voters and pass Medicaid expansion!

LINDA EASTBURG

Town of Lyons