Republicans often howl about the left-wing media. Yes, the Republicans are right in their assessment of media coverage as overtly negative to their cause. However, I see something else that I believe is worth pointing out--something more sinister.
The elites in the media have sought to destroy the Republican Party by repeating false story lines and have sought to remake the Democratic Party by focusing only on the far-left candidates. One would be led to believe that this is all there is to the Democratic Party. After an eight-year love fest with President Obama, they were still scrapping for crumbs at the table in 2016. It looked like Hillary Clinton would win and their work would be rewarded with another four or possibly eight years of free food.
When their banqueting table was turned upside down in the summer of 2016, they along with the deep state were scrambling to take Donald Trump down. While blame was being passed out like candy after the 2016 upset, the media took over the Democrats' failed attempt and sought to bring President Trump down themselves. The media's focus on far-left Democrats has caused the party to become very narrow-minded. Where have the blue dog and the pro-life Democrats gone to? The media have shut them out as they do not fit into the media's rebranding of the Democratic Party. We need to become a smarter people and find out what truth is.
JEANNE BIFULK
Albany