I am hoping you will publish my comments as there is a media blackout concerning the yellow vest movement around the world. I only learned about it by stumbling on a video of the demonstrations in France. Citizens there are protesting high taxes, poor wages and participation in the European Union and the lack of true citizen participation in decisions concerning their lives.

I found myself interested and not surprised as France has been volatile country at times for centuries. As I studied further, I learned that this movement is not only in France but the Netherlands, Britain, Portugal, Canada and why-isn't-this-on-the-news here. This should be the biggest story of the last six months. How shocked will Americans be when already planned protests start this month? How shocked will they be as we never get state news and many states are in a battle for their Second Amendment rights?

I ask myself if Janesville will have the strength to publish this comment, and let our own city investigate for themselves these ongoing and very important events. The news blackout has ended my trust of media since it seems we are not even living on the same planet when it comes to important events. I am now a yellow vest follower thanks to the media response to the protests.

KIT GOHRE

Janesville