The mainstream media who built their entire careers destroying innocent people and silencing dissent will not give their viewers a chance to weigh the evidence and differentiate what is true and what is propaganda. For an existing power to be overthrown, there must be much confusion and chaos perpetrated as was the case on January 6, but it was not Trump or his supporters.
In the documentary, “Capitol Punishment”, produced by Nick Searcy, there is abundant evidence that it was federal agents, undercover assets and leftist Antifa activists who orchestrated and led the assault on the Capitol. It was not a “white supremacist” attack which some claim. There were people from all races, creeds, and backgrounds and no one was armed during this entire debacle except the Capitol police and security. The radical left loves to accuse conservatives of what they are doing themselves. January 6 is a textbook example. It’s an old Alinsky tactic. These accusations against Trump are just another “bi-partisan” hoax to discredit trump and his supporters.
The J6 committee was set up by Nancy Pelosi (big surprise) who has the same amount of evidence she had during the Russian collusion hoax - none. We the people fear our own government more than anything. That’s the definition of tyranny. We have zero trust in them and they don’t serve or protect us. They serve global pirates and many of them are guilty of treason. The future of America’s constitutional Republic depends on exposing the January 6 lies.