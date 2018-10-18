Democrats’ treatment of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, is disgraceful. Democrats refused to allow her to remain anonymous because they wanted a show trial.
Media coverage is disgraceful. NBC reported that one of Ford’s classmates confirmed Ford’s allegations. The New York Times reported that Mark Judge had confirmed that he recalled the episode. Both bogus stories had to be corrected. MSNBC, CNN, and Politico all had to backtrack on stories that went viral. Democrats repeated the lies.
NBC News aired an interview with Julie Swetnick, who said she saw Kavanaugh at 10 high school parties where girls were drugged and gang-raped. The only witness Swetnick named that NBC contacted said she didn’t even know Swetnick. NBC ran the story anyway. Democrats repeated the lies.
Ford listed her best friend as a witness. Leland Ingham Keyser said in a sworn statement that she has no knowledge of Ford’s accusation and she never met Kavanaugh. Every witness Ford has identified has provided a sworn statement that they have no memory of the gathering. Democrats ignore these facts.
Deborah Ramirez alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party. The media couldn’t find a single witness who could corroborate this. Ramirez’s best friend debunked Ramirez’s claims. But the media ran with it anyway. Democrats repeated the lies.
Read the confirmation hearing testimony and sworn witness statements, not biased reporting.
Democrats’ shameful behavior can’t be rewarded. On Nov. 6, please vote for Republicans.
LARRY HOLTERMAN
Milton
