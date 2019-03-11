What is wrong with offering early voting and same-day voting registration?

What is wrong with redrawing fair congressional districts and eliminating gerrymandering that has corrupted our voting system?

What is wrong with setting up regulations for federal lobbyists?

What is wrong with establishing ethical standards for executive branch officials and Supreme Court justices?

What is wrong with setting up regulations to ensure there are no foreign influences interfering with our election campaigns?

What is wrong with restoring ethics and accountability in our system and fighting back against big money influence?

What is wrong with a six-to-one campaign contribution match when those contributions would be made by ordinary citizens and when a Freedom From Influence Fund would be set up to match them? The fund would be financed through fines collected from corporations for illegal practices.

Our system has become corrupt, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to keep it that way because it works for him. The fact that he can ignore the House bill, H.R. 1, and not bring it up for a vote is abhorrent. That is too much control for one person, and that also should be changed.

JACKI PRISK

Edgerton

