As a member of this nice community over the last 45-plus years, I have decided to write a very nice and important public endorsement. In regards to this year's city council race for the first district, I believe that there is a clear choice for the April 4 election, and I believe that Matt McIntyre is a very trustworthy, upfront and honest person and candidate for our city council.
He has always put his community first with full integrity, rightfulness and competence in serving our city. He always has a good work ethic as an elected official. Helping his constituents, the various city departments and council as a whole, Matt does what he can to move our city forward with a steady eye on the future.
Matt always puts in as much time and dedication to keep smart things happening for us all. He has represented us all well with great honesty and positive belief in helping to keep our city an enjoyable place in which to live and do business.
Voting to elect Matt into office is a very good and wise choice. He has lived in Edgerton his whole life, helping to move our city forward over the years as an experienced former mayor and city council member who cares a lot for us.
He also helps out with his calmness and commitment for our city and us citizens working together with the city council to solve the sometimes difficult challenges that can happen doing city business. Always moving our city forward into a clear direction is important to Matt. So often this has helped solve pressing issues.
Matt is well updated and a nice guy who will be a very good person on the city council for all of us and our city. We need Matt on the city council. Your vote on April 4 would be appreciated very much.