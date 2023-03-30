As a member of this nice community over the last 45-plus years, I have decided to write a very nice and important public endorsement. In regards to this year's city council race for the first district, I believe that there is a clear choice for the April 4 election, and I believe that Matt McIntyre is a very trustworthy, upfront and honest person and candidate for our city council.

He has always put his community first with full integrity, rightfulness and competence in serving our city. He always has a good work ethic as an elected official. Helping his constituents, the various city departments and council as a whole, Matt does what he can to move our city forward with a steady eye on the future.

