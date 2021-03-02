With more than 500,000 American families mourning the loss of loved ones to COVID-19 over the past year, we're on pace to easily surpass the 675,000 people lost to the flu pandemic of 1918, which lasted two years. In spite of modern medicine and instant communication, we've already suffered more loss than any other country on Earth. Our per-capita losses are worse than most other industrialized countries. Why?
It seems political posturing, narcissism and machismo have trumped compassion and reason. To many Americans, following our peers is more important than following science.
Wearing masks and social distancing have been shown to significantly decrease the spread of this disease. If we were to practice both while vaccinating the majority of our adult population, we could actually end the pandemic by this fall instead of enduring wave after wave. We could heal our nation and our economy at the same time.
Please wear a mask and get vaccinated. Both are mere inconveniences but could save a family member, your wallet and our country.
MARK VANLAEYS
Delavan