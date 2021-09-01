It is a real tragedy that COVID-19 morphed into a political issue as well as a medical one. So many people see it as a matter solely of civil rights and personal conviction rather than a deadly danger to the public health. We claim our freedoms, but too many forget that freedom of speech does not give anyone the right to yell "Fire!" in a crowded theater. And social media gives the unqualified the chance to air opinions, which are just plain wrong, sincere though they might be.
Schools and universities now deal with a truly life-and-death issue: How to unite their students in a traditional classroom while best protecting their health and maybe their lives.
The current vaccines against COVID-19 were developed faster than usual, but any company would be committing economic suicide if it was not absolutely sure its vaccine was safe. For children, especially the younger, not enough studies have been completed to guarantee overall safety. So schools are all left to set their own rules.
Administrators, parents and students are all eager for learning in person. Let each parent decide? That would lead to unworkable disorganization. Work with what is or teach your child at home.
As for masks, they are a proven protection against transmission of COVID-19. Wear them in indoor settings and adjust to the inconvenience until COVID-19 sickness and death are no longer a threat!