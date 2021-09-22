While reading a Wisconsin COVID-19 information website I saw, “Get Vaccinated. Stop the spread." Truth is, the vaccines protect those who get them from serious illness and death, but even vaccinated people get COVID. It’s not the vaccine that stops transmission (spread) of the coronavirus. I know numerous people who are fully vaccinated who have gotten COVID. You probably do too. Masks stop the spread.
There are medical professionals working in ICUs full of COVID patients who, because of medical or religious issues are not vaccinated. How do they not get COVID? Look at them: Fully covered and sealed and breathing through medical-quality masks. Many have been working this way for over a year without getting COVID. Masks, good quality ones, stop the spread.
Another misconception is that you can’t get COVID outdoors. Again, I know people who were fully vaccinated who have contracted the coronavirus at outdoor music venues on hot sunny afternoons. People who are packed together, dancing, singing and cheering can easily spread the virus if unmasked.
I was horrified to see the new football season start with full stadiums and no masks. You couldn’t pay me to be there, even with a mask. These are superspreader events that will ensure that COVID-19 will be alive and well and with us for years to come until people get serious. COVID is serious. Americans aren’t.
This morning I checked the latest online info. There were two ICU beds available in Janesville. Choose wisely.