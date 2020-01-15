As someone with 30 years of experience working as a counselor in the criminal justice system in Wisconsin, I have seen firsthand how difficult the experience can be for crime victims who have been thrown into this system through no fault of their own.
That is why I’m proud to be one of the thousands of supporters of a common-sense, bipartisan proposal to strengthen the rights of Wisconsin crime victims, known popularly as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. This proposed amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution will appear on Wisconsin’s April primary ballot, and voters will be asked to decide whether they wish to add additional rights for crime victims to our state constitution.
I encourage all Wisconsin voters to vote "yes" on April 7 in support of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. By voting yes for the crime victims’ constitutional amendment, you will take an important step toward empowering all Wisconsin residents who have been or will be harmed by a crime. Under the proposed amendment, victims will have the right to be fully informed of all court proceedings, the right to attend hearings, to have their voices heard and to receive full restitution for any damages done to their person or property. These are common-sense protections that allow victims to have a stronger voice in this difficult process, without taking any rights away from the accused.
DAVID RIYEFF
Program case manager at Rock County District Attorney's Office